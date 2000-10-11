I do! hope everyone is doing great!!! You too BE!
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Drunk thread of the night - hope everyone is doing well.
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
Drunk thread of the night - hope everyone is doing well.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.Tags: None
-
-
nothing wrong with that. it protects you in auto crashes. a proven fact!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
don;t know what that means but I'll take it haha!
also it's a shame serb got banned
come one let him have it in a single thread he won't bother anyone in a diferent thread
Comment
-
oh ifauto crashes means automobile charshes then yes. I post on poly but never drive
Comment
-
I want to go to ireland and see the moher cliffs
it's dirt cheap to get there but the hotel are expensiove, I want to rent a car and sleep in it but they also drive on the wrong side . we'll see
Comment
-
serb got banned?If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
yes he probably deserved it but if he plegdes to be a bit more contrained I think they'd lift the ban. but then again I don't know in what state he is in, considering the circumstances
Comment
-
i've seen him do anything bad. what happened?If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
he gets drunk and attacks the west
but the main oproblen is he gets drunk
Comment
Comment