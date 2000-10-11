Announcement

Drunk thread of the night - hope everyone is doing well.

  • #1

    Drunk thread of the night - hope everyone is doing well.

    I do! hope everyone is doing great!!! You too BE!
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
  • #2
    I'm very drunk have to say

    • #3
      nothing wrong with that. it protects you in auto crashes. a proven fact!
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

      • #4
        don;t know what that means but I'll take it haha!


        also it's a shame serb got banned


        come one let him have it in a single thread he won't bother anyone in a diferent thread

        • #5
          oh ifauto crashes means automobile charshes then yes. I post on poly but never drive

          • #6
            I want to go to ireland and see the moher cliffs


            it's dirt cheap to get there but the hotel are expensiove, I want to rent a car and sleep in it but they also drive on the wrong side . we'll see

            • #7
              serb got banned?
              If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

              • #8
                yes he probably deserved it but if he plegdes to be a bit more contrained I think they'd lift the ban. but then again I don't know in what state he is in, considering the circumstances

                • #9
                  i've seen him do anything bad. what happened?
                  If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

                  • #10
                    he gets drunk and attacks the west

                    but the main oproblen is he gets drunk

