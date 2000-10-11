Lord Byron - a true story

Because philellines are not what you think they are
Lord Byron: A common adventurer, who charged Greece - How History embraced him and named him Filellinas next articlenext-article It was a day like today, April 19, 1824 when Lord Byron breathes his last in Messolonghi… "Freedom, stop hitting with the sword for a while. Now she sighed and cried to Byron's body ... ". Dionysios Solomos dedicated an epic - wonderful poem, The "Ode to the death of Lord Byron". 37 cannonades were heard from the besieged Messolonghi, as soon as the sun rose, as many as his years Ελλάδα Greece honored him with its eternal gratitude. One of the most beautiful statues of Athens (in Zappeion, at the point where Amalias Avenue meets Olgas Avenue) represents him on the knees of Greece… His name was also given to the refugee settlement, founded in Athens, above Pagrati: It is the Lord Byron! READ ALSO Hellas | 26.01.2021 18:20 1821: Sex and love in the years of the Revolution (III) Hellas | 26.01.2021 18:17 1821: Sex and love in the years of the Revolution (II) Hellas | 26.01.2021 18:13 The invisible face of 1821: Sex and love in the years of the Revolution The British poet, who came to Greece when he was only 35 years old, "carried his splendor and fame, his name, his money; he helped financially, militarily and politically and died for Greece"… At least that is what we were taught in school and that are heard to this day… One of the most beautiful statues in Athens represents Lord Byron One of the most beautiful statues in Athens represents Lord Byron But πραγματικά Who really was Lord Byron? Read: He was a spoiled flirt, a well-to-do anarchist, who did not respect laws and rules and whose idiosyncrasy of temper made him believe that there were no barriers to his desires. His life had become synonymous with scandals. His social class considered him a waste and in 1816 he was forced to leave England. Stormy love adventures, divorce, love affair with his half-sister, immorality, but also suspicious transactions with stock exchanges in which, unfortunately, Greece will be involved. Liberal, supposedly a revolutionary, was fascinated by the reception of Ali Pasha. In Athens he fell almost madly in love with Teresa Makri, the only 12-year-old daughter of the English consul, to whom he dedicated his poem "Daughter of Athens". He ended up in Patras where he contracted malaria. Endless scandals He returned to England and - as a successful poet - continued the life of waste, love scandals, boredom, romantic impulses and revolutionary outbursts. In 1816, outcry over a new financial scandal and his treatment of his wife (who left home shortly before the furniture was confiscated) caused his popularity to plummet. Immersed in scandals, with creditors and ex-lovers chasing him, he was forced to leave England in 1816. He would never return. Byron settled in Italy. Scandals there as well, until due to a love affair he left for Kefalonia, where he arrived in August 1823 and will stay for about five months. There he came in contact with Mavrokordatos! Byron was involved in the case of the first loan from England and through the Philhellenic Committee of London he came to Greece as one of the four who would sign for the receipt of the first installment of this loan, after first checking the credibility of the Greek government. . That's why the "extremely famous and successful poet" came to Greece. What did Byron give for Greece? Certainly not his life ... What did Byron give for Greece? Certainly not his life ... On Christmas Eve 1823, Byron landed in Messolonghi, where he would stay until his death. He will stay in the legendary city for only three and a half months. He came, was accepted as a liberator and Messiah, and had the ambition to become king, (so it is called) as soon as Greece was liberated. He did not take part in a battle ... During his stay in Messolonghi he did not do anything that history praises him: he did not take part in battle, nor did he prevent any national disaster. And he certainly did not die for the freedom of the Greeks! He caught a cold, his body could not bear it and he surrendered his (controversial) spirit to the Lord and his backwardness to Greek exaggeration… He always carried health problems and strained himself with alcohol, a peculiar diet and a depraved life. Hedonist, militant, philanthropist, militarist, anarchist, ardent poet, noble, bum, incest… This was Byron! As soon as he went to Messolonghi he opened a brothel for the lackeys who followed him like flies and feces, and he indulged (and) in pedophilia as well as in his immoral relationship with Count Gamba, events that were discussed and considered scandalous for the closed society of Messolonghi .
Many things have been heard about his death: Murder, poisoning, venereal diseases, etc. Byron may have died as a result of a fatal (from a series) cerebral hemorrhage, a uraemic poisoning, or due to typhoid fever, malaria, rheumatic fever, while syphilis could not be ruled out. His body was transported to London. baptized in alcohol and his death became the cause of hymns and praises throughout Europe. While living in Messolonghi, he created a military corps of 40 mercenaries from Souli, something like bravos for his personal guard. As for the financial aid he gave to Greece? It's a laugh and a cry… This is a loan of 4,000 pounds to Mavrokordatos and another later than 3,500 Spanish thalers back to Mavrokordatos with a pledge to the Salinas of Messolonghi. This money was wasted in the Civil War. And when the time came, the Greek people paid them to the last penny to the heirs of Byron. And as for his philhellenic feeling? Even if it is artificial. The first impression from our country was disappointing: "The Greek chiefs, instead of joining forces, were involved in a vicious circle of backstabbing," he wrote. And when he was found in Messolonghi, his descriptions are black: "The soldiers did not pay a penny for Greek independence, they were constantly pushing for higher salaries and better food" ... Lord Byron with helmets ... Lord Byron with helmets ... As to how philhellenic he was, it is clear from what he writes to a friend: "The Greeks are probably the most degenerate, the most corrupt people in the world. By crushing with the revolution the fragile links of their chain, they revealed their true character; they are the most vain, the most dishonest race on Earth ". Or in another of his abominations: "I like the Greeks, they are charming deceivers with all the flaws of the Turks, but without their courage" Why; Psychiatrists can answer ... It did not take more than three months and ten days of Byron's stay in Messolonghi to "shine". Now because the English poet became a hero, he became a symbol of philhellenism, he became a statue, a neighborhood of Athens, a cover in reading books, a stamp and, and… is a case that needs psychiatric analysis. George Gordon Byron, 6th Baron Byron, did not die on the ramparts, fighting for the freedom of the Greeks. He died, simply and humbly, of a common death and very sad, like so many people: From illness, and in fact a doctor claimed that syphilis had sent the poet to heaven. Byron was not injured, nor did he even take part in any battle, nor did he actually help the fight in any other way. Unless the loans he gave to Mavrokordatos are considered help to the struggling nation Why such a brilliant halo for Byron? Maybe because the English aristocrat was the lord who came to revolutionary Greece or because he was rich and the rich since then have another glamor to the people even if you get dirty from where you touch them… Finally he was a poet known in Europe, and died in Greece during the Revolution . And that was it: The legend took him by the hand and threw him into the skies of Greek History! Portrait of Byron, at the time he was found in the courtyard of Ali Pasha Portrait of Byron, at the time he was found in the courtyard of Ali Pasha But lest we be fooled by myths - after all, we have thousands lullabies at night - all descriptions of Lord Byron converge on the fact that he was a spoiled, selfish, frivolous, imaginative, bigoted, stubborn, alcoholic and eccentric. With an adjective: Adventurer! The director Nikos Koundouros sketched in a special way the personality of Byron in his film "Byron, The Ballad of a Demon". The film records the last days of the poet and contradictory intellectual, in the fever of the Revolution and the vertigo of his dead-end passions. Was Vrykolakas Byron? It is not known to many that Bram Stoker, for the character of his "Dracula", relied less on the historical face of Vlad Tepes and more on the character of Lord Byron, as he found him, fictionally imprinted, in the novel "The Stranger". of Polindori, the lord's personal doctor! Polindori (Dr. J. W. Polidori, a dreamy young man of Italian-English descent, in charge of the poet's health), portrays Byron, our almost national hero, as a vampire destined to carry the miasma into English society. Polindori's "Vampire" was one of the stories written one night, on an informal literary competition of "scary story" that took place, accompanied by alcohol, other psychotropics and diffuse l
