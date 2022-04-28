ambulance called to poly... What do webmasters do if the site is already dead when they arrive?

Different web services have different protocols.
For my provider, when we roll up on a SDOA (site dead on arrival) it goes like this:
- Determine if they are actually online. We check if they have any posters, check their screen tone/color, and check for obvious signs of posting (poster rigor mortis, dependent lividity, etc). Occasionally we can hook them up to the monitor to make sure they dont have IP activity, that's dependent on the situation though.
- Notify dispatch so they can have an IT tech on the way if one is not already on scene. Depending on how the call came in to dispatch dictates if a IT tech will be on scene before us. When the IT tech arrives, he/she will conduct their own investigation to make sure there was no system shut down. They will also take screen shots of the site
- Once the IT tech is down with their assessment, we try to call the sites primary provider. If they are unavailable or they do not have a provider, then we call the internet company to pronounce the death.
- Once the death has been pronounced, the site may be released. Sometimes advertisers will have funeral arrangements beforehand and we can call the provider to pick up the site. Other times we would have to delete the site unless arrangements are made to determine why death occurred.
- Go back to the station and get food. Drink a bit. Continue surfing until the next call.
