yes, tagalongs. thin mints. trefoils. and others i have already gone through. not really what i remember from 40 years ago... but still, pretty good.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
MHLC just bouth 8 boxes of girl scout cookies
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
MHLC just bouth 8 boxes of girl scout cookiesIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.Tags: None
-
and yes, drinking tonight. BUT! becuase there are wet snowballs out here - and i did say i would limit myself to one drunkinb thread a night. and becuase i do love buster crab i will be trueIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
-
Buster Crab - [shakes head] I like that.AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler
Comment
-
tagakobfs - crispy cookiw peanut butter chocaltry coating, they are good. wash it dowen with a rum $ coke. you got something special here!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
-
i will even limit my ducjkin responses to this thread. who loves poloy as much as me!!!!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
mwhc had cash about 4 weeks ago - just got deliuvery today. i think i was there best sell of the night. i had alreadyt had a few rum and cokes. i said - i want this one, this one, this one., two of these, this one, this one, this one. oh! 3 of these. this one, this one. everyone was very happy!!!If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
Do-Si-Dos - and the best - the simpe short bread i think they are calledIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
Do I understand correctly that you're trying to say them cookies is good while you're gettin' your drank on?AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler
Comment
-
-
and of course i am giving to a a worthy causeIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
but! they are (i hate to say it) cheaper - or less than - what they were decades ago. i dunno. maybe everything is.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
but! no promises.. i have have like 40 cookies and over a pint of run. already 1/2 on the second pint. but! i did have dinner too. i think;If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
i feel like a pone man circus show.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
Hide the live chickens!AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler
Comment
Comment