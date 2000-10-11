Announcement

    Targeted by pigeons.

    In one of my balconies it's very cozy. It's in the back relateively secluded, safe, quit.

    that's why it has been targeted with a vengeance by pregnant pigeons determined to lay eggs on my property.

    I have put tin foil, CDs everything. Nothing deters them.

    The buggers are violent too, flying wildly and navigating in very tight spaces.

    I bought some specialty reflecting tape and if I let even a small hole on the front of the balcony, they'll squeeze in.

    What's more when they feel me approaching they fly up and out wildly (really, it's a huge commotion) but they don't go far. They go to the next nearby balcony and park and keep staring at me to find an opening to come back in.

    I think I'll buy a fake owl because I read they're afraid of it.

    I never seen such determination. This hasbeen going on for a month
    They are digusting, they are rats with wings.

    at least the green parrots are cute and they seem to be locked in a mortal combat with the pigeons for surpemacy ever since some people started buyng them from india but then got tired of the parrot's scream (really annoying) let them lose on the coty and they multiplied, Plus they're tough mofos and keep bullying the pigeons for food even though they're half their size.

      Athena's wisdom

      (We once had a couple of owls nesting in the fireplace at the farm, that wasn't nice to get them out either)
