Targeted by pigeons.

In one of my balconies it's very cozy. It's in the back relateively secluded, safe, quit.
that's why it has been targeted with a vengeance by pregnant pigeons determined to lay eggs on my property.
I have put tin foil, CDs everything. Nothing deters them.
The buggers are violent too, flying wildly and navigating in very tight spaces.
I bought some specialty reflecting tape and if I let even a small hole on the front of the balcony, they'll squeeze in.
What's more when they feel me approaching they fly up and out wildly (really, it's a huge commotion) but they don't go far. They go to the next nearby balcony and park and keep staring at me to find an opening to come back in.
I think I'll buy a fake owl because I read they're afraid of it.
I never seen such determination. This hasbeen going on for a month
