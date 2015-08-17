Time to Rhyme thread

I love thread games, so here is a new one for our creative intelligent posters. Apply those team working skills to improvise an entertaining read for one (me) or all!
RULES: You are limited to only 2 lines per comment. The twist is that your first line will need to rhyme with the last line in previous comment! Let's create poetry!
Starter Line: Roses are red,
My starter 2 poetic lines:
My plants are all dead!
Who is to blame?
RULES: You are limited to only 2 lines per comment. The twist is that your first line will need to rhyme with the last line in previous comment! Let's create poetry!
Starter Line: Roses are red,
My starter 2 poetic lines:
My plants are all dead!
Who is to blame?