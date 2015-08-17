I will limit myself to but one thread per drunkin night.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
I read what Ming said, I feel what Zee posted. I appreciate what Buster does.
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
I read what Ming said, I feel what Zee posted. I appreciate what Buster does.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.Tags: None
-
consider this my love to ployIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
-
Poly not ploy! Lmao. I can't keep my eye on you all the time...I need Poly to help me.. love ya babe.
Comment
-
but! this does not mean Savage will not show up from time to time. lu2 MHLC.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
what does the lifer tag mean - on MHLC???If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
MWHC
- 11 Sep 2015
- 43
seems like some wet snowballs have an issue with MWHC.
Comment
-
I am not sure but perhaps irony that I am your wife...thus lifer commitment ...Poly is only your side-line entertainment when I am not?
Comment
Comment