Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

I read what Ming said, I feel what Zee posted. I appreciate what Buster does.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    I read what Ming said, I feel what Zee posted. I appreciate what Buster does.

    I will limit myself to but one thread per drunkin night.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    consider this my love to ploy
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

    Comment

    • #3
      Poly not ploy! Lmao. I can't keep my eye on you all the time...I need Poly to help me.. love ya babe.

      Comment

      • #4
        but! this does not mean Savage will not show up from time to time. lu2 MHLC.
        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

        Comment

        • #5
          what does the lifer tag mean - on MHLC???
          If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

          Comment

          • #6
            seems like some wet snowballs have an issue with MWHC.

            Comment

            • #7
              I am not sure but perhaps irony that I am your wife...thus lifer commitment ...Poly is only your side-line entertainment when I am not?

              Comment

              Previous template Next
              Working...
              X