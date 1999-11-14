Announcement

I can't fly my Freak Flag anymore

    I can't fly my Freak Flag anymore

    I bowed to societal pressure today and had my hair cut.

    Now I'm a short haired hippie.



    "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
    I've been growing my hair longer, this is the longest its been in about 17 years.
      Mine hasn't been trimmed in more than 17 years.
      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
        Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
        Mine hasn't been trimmed in more than 17 years.
        Mine is naturally curly so just below the shoulder blades was my limit. I'd go for a trim every now and then but nothing this radical.
        "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
          Mine too. I just don't trust barbers, on account of my daddy was mean, and the last two women I let trim it lied to me about how much.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
            Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
            ...the last two women I let trim it lied to me about how much.
            Turnaround is fair play. Ha!
            "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
              Hoho.

              I've never advanced any claims in that area, ac'tuly, beyond "big enough". Truth.
              AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
