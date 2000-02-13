AAHZ VS ZEE: Rap-Video Battle... Round 2

Since talking to Paiktis, who actually enjoys my videos, or rather the ones I posted as AAHZ years ago, I decided for posterity reasons I needed to make a Thrade. My videos are scattered over this site throughout the years, some buried and lost forevar, sunk on page 23 of 100 in various Music Threads, and to top it off I removed some from my Youtube Playlist completely and are gone forevar. Just because I dislike a song now doesn't mean others feel the same way! In fact Paiktis make a thrade with my videos and only through there was I reconnected with an artist I forgot about.
Also the previous "Battle" I did with my AAHZ persona I hereby declare was not fair to AAHZ. The videos I selected were not on point with what "I" would have chosen and I admit I wanted ZEE to win anyway. And this is not some sort of Schizophrenic breakdown where I'm fighting myself...think of me as Jared Leto. I can method act any role for weeks and come out in time to eat my corn flakes. I can handle it, I'm a trained professional.
So to distinguish between AAHZ and ZEE, ZEE will make comments ABOVE the video, and AAHZ will make them BELOW the video. As AAHZ occasionally did this anyway, it goes in with the character. This is actually a social experiment as well, see if you can spot the differences between the 2 through the music! This is next-level, spiritual, 5th-dimension type stuff right here. GET ON MY LEVEL!
Lastly like I said this is mostly for posterity so I am not really going for a WINNER in this Thrade, but we will see what happens. I am also not sure when I will stop this and make a new Thrade.
Feel free to make comments and ask me stuff! AAHZ will go first
