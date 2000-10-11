Nouland is a dog

nuland is no 3 of the state department. a piece of sh t american murderer of the peoples hawk.
she came to greece the poor wh ore and to turkey and to cyprus to let us know what she thinks
ki don't think so highly of wh res
euromaiden, noone has forgotten the sinister role of her and her kind
b tch
she came to greece the poor wh ore and to turkey and to cyprus to let us know what she thinks
ki don't think so highly of wh res
euromaiden, noone has forgotten the sinister role of her and her kind
b tch
Comment