  #1

    Nouland is a dog

    nuland is no 3 of the state department. a piece of sh t american murderer of the peoples hawk.

    she came to greece the poor wh ore and to turkey and to cyprus to let us know what she thinks


    ki don't think so highly of wh res


    euromaiden, noone has forgotten the sinister role of her and her kind

    b tch
  #2
    she gave turks the upgraded f-16s and tot he greeks the f-35s that along the rafales would maintain our air supremacy in the aegean

    I'd so hope that turkey becomes democractic and there was a way to tell all those f cking murdering wh res to go f themselves

    #3
      I'm pretty sure the average turk does not want to fight the average greek.
      it's all politics.

      so sad that that can't come to the surface

      we are also irrational sometimes, gotta admit

      #4
        anyway it's pretty awsome that there was no war for so many decades.

        i'm sure it's good because it would set both countries back decades.

        some people are more lemnient toeards turkey and others aren't


        i've been to turkey and seen nothing but appreciation and friendhsip when i was lost in the middle of nowhere in constantinople and said i am greek help me

        #5
          but it ahs gone so far to the other side under erdogan
          the same as with russia under putin


          what would you know leaders do matter

          #6
            there was a genuine european drive in turkeyu but it is gone now.

            gone away : /

