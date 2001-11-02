Announcement

Oops!...I did It again.

  • #1

    Oops!...I did It again.


    (Russia wins hands down)

    But, I have my own version of lyrics:

    Oops!...I did it again,
    It is positive, I've been sick for a week,
    Oh, baby, baby!
    Oops!... You think I am done,
    That I've been sent to above...
    But, I'm just covidproof!!!

    Ok, everyone!
    That's my second covid (test positive) and I don't understand what it's the problem with it.
    I've got Delta last July, now it's Omicron, a lot of runny nose and coughing - that's all.
    The first time it was a bit harder with a body temperature +39.0C, but this time it's like a f*cking... nothing???
    Like a regular flu or cold.
    Perhaps that is somehow related to a fact that I've been tested and got proper treatment both times for free. They gave me a wonderful Russian pills for free both times (both time different). This time took 8 capsules a day for a 5 days and the Covid has gone, I feel fine!

    Because I live in God saving Christian Russia, where medicine is free for everyone.

    I wonder how many hundreds of thousands of your Fagg0t-Pagan Capitalist countrymen have died, because you can't create a cure and distribute it for free to anyone in need?

    p.s. Not gonna happen ferret boy! Serb is a covidproof.
  • #2
    Because I live in God saving Christian Russia, where medicine is free for everyone.
    You better hope there's not a Christian God...
    • #3
      24 hours off for language and slurs - and referral to self biased.

      -This is in leu of spiking the thread, since the community is interested.
      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

      God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

      Comment

