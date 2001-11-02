(Russia wins hands down)
But, I have my own version of lyrics:
Oops!...I did it again,
It is positive, I've been sick for a week,
Oh, baby, baby!
Oops!... You think I am done,
That I've been sent to above...
But, I'm just covidproof!!!
Ok, everyone!
That's my second covid (test positive) and I don't understand what it's the problem with it.
I've got Delta last July, now it's Omicron, a lot of runny nose and coughing - that's all.
The first time it was a bit harder with a body temperature +39.0C, but this time it's like a f*cking... nothing???
Like a regular flu or cold.
Perhaps that is somehow related to a fact that I've been tested and got proper treatment both times for free. They gave me a wonderful Russian pills for free both times (both time different). This time took 8 capsules a day for a 5 days and the Covid has gone, I feel fine!
Because I live in God saving Christian Russia, where medicine is free for everyone.
I wonder how many hundreds of thousands of your Fagg0t-Pagan Capitalist countrymen have died, because you can't create a cure and distribute it for free to anyone in need?
p.s. Not gonna happen ferret boy! Serb is a covidproof.
