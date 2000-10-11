Korean yes

https://translate.google.gr/?hl=el&s...9&op=translate
Greeks and Koreans say "yes" the exact f way. Amazing. wow
also while peruisng the subject
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOMY4pWVle4
she's so cute when praying for her greek grandpa and say papou (and gorgeous overall)
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWFHIvwD6Iw
6:20 he gets it
Greeks and Koreans say "yes" the exact f way. Amazing. wow
also while peruisng the subject
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOMY4pWVle4
she's so cute when praying for her greek grandpa and say papou (and gorgeous overall)
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWFHIvwD6Iw
6:20 he gets it