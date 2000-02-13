For reasons only known to me - and even at that I am not sure... but i am leaving Poly. there appears to be no 'delete account' so the next best thing is to rapidly type in a change password without knowing what it is. i have tested this (with copy paste)/.. this is what I am going to do - without remember (or saving it). why? honestly, not sure. maybe thats the best reason. this is my last post.
good by all
good by all
sucker! haha my hook had crap on it and i caught a ZEE. nice i didnt even spell bye rightIf I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
in some strange way... you're ok with this.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
