Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

good by all

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    good by all

    For reasons only known to me - and even at that I am not sure... but i am leaving Poly. there appears to be no 'delete account' so the next best thing is to rapidly type in a change password without knowing what it is. i have tested this (with copy paste)/.. this is what I am going to do - without remember (or saving it). why? honestly, not sure. maybe thats the best reason. this is my last post.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    This dude got issues. And that's coming from ME.
    להזמין ש‬ל הזבוב, Trained by Ba'al Zevuv, 14th Legion of Pruflas. Praise Saklas!

    Comment

    • #3
      sucker! haha my hook had crap on it and i caught a ZEE. nice i didnt even spell bye right
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

      Comment

      • #4
        Dammit I changed his mind.
        להזמין ש‬ל הזבוב, Trained by Ba'al Zevuv, 14th Legion of Pruflas. Praise Saklas!

        Comment

        • #5
          in some strange way... you're ok with this.
          If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

          Comment

          Previous template Next
          Working...
          X