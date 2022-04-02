Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

WHAT if i had something to say!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    WHAT if i had something to say!

    would it be something that i have not said already but maybe something that should have been said by now. OR someone that maybe I have said already but maybe something thay someone should have said before this thread was posted. OR something that someone was thinking about posting but did not yet for some reason only known to me or the person thinking about posting before I posted this thread... and now those reading this post thinking about why they are reading this post?? this is something to think about!
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X