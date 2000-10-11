The parthenon in nashville.

I was bored so I took a stroll in the city center.
came across a kiosk and saw a magazine I used to buy wtih the cover of a person i used to listen to plus cd. so i bought it
https://www.mojo4music.com/magazine/...22-jack-white/
I sit down on a nice bar and start sipping beer and devouring the main article (sometimes british english is more straneous to udnerstand)
I read with amazement that jack white starved himself for 3 days in order to play for on the SNL
so i search for that performance
I found it (the must have taken it down since)
and he's amazing
well, that's a long time I got so excited about something, what else has jack white been doing apart dying his hair blue and making amazing music again?
he gort married? he had two kids. moved to nashville?
where on earth is nashville.
open maps, it is in tenese?
wait, there's something that says "parthenon" on the map.
holy f there's a replica of the actual parthenon there
plus jack white will put out two brand new records soon (and he's somehow managed to remaster a very old 1907 old mountnaous greek folk music album by his comparny)
so just a stroll and I'm happier and wiser and I want to play the guitar again
