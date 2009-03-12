Announcement

Do you cook?

  • #1

    Do you cook?

    Or even bake. I made 18 cup cakes today. To take in for work. I did get a BIG grill a couple of months ago. I have a gas stove - you know, 4 burners and the grill I got goes over the entire stove top. It's heavy, like 30 pounds. But it offers so much room to cook. You can make several omelets at a time. Really, you can cook anything on a grill. I did work at a resturant for 2 months as a line cook - just to learn. it was something else. and - i must say - i am pretty good now.
  • #2
    I do cook.

    My specialties are mostly stuff you throw in the oven on low-ish and leave it alone for 2-4 hours; roast beef/chicken/pork -that last often becoming barbeque- and likewise for a couple boiled chicken dishes. I get stuck with a lot of the grilling outdoors in warm weather. I also used to be known as the Pizza God back in college.
    • #3
      oh i like that. a one dish all dinner. meat, vegies and taters all in one. those are good meals.
      • #4
        Click image for larger version Name: grill.jpg Views: 5 Size: 141.4 KB ID: 9434871
        • #5
          those cake pans with the wood handles (i made those each) are for steaming. to cook faster. squirt some water under them and capture the steam.
