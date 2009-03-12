Or even bake. I made 18 cup cakes today. To take in for work. I did get a BIG grill a couple of months ago. I have a gas stove - you know, 4 burners and the grill I got goes over the entire stove top. It's heavy, like 30 pounds. But it offers so much room to cook. You can make several omelets at a time. Really, you can cook anything on a grill. I did work at a resturant for 2 months as a line cook - just to learn. it was something else. and - i must say - i am pretty good now.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Do you cook?
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
Do you cook?If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.Tags: None
-
Midshipman
- 12 Mar 2009
- 6148
I do cook.
My specialties are mostly stuff you throw in the oven on low-ish and leave it alone for 2-4 hours; roast beef/chicken/pork -that last often becoming barbeque- and likewise for a couple boiled chicken dishes. I get stuck with a lot of the grilling outdoors in warm weather. I also used to be known as the Pizza God back in college.AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler
-
oh i like that. a one dish all dinner. meat, vegies and taters all in one. those are good meals.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
-
those cake pans with the wood handles (i made those each) are for steaming. to cook faster. squirt some water under them and capture the steam.If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
Comment
Comment