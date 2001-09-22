Announcement

Someone please tell me this is fake.

    Someone please tell me this is fake.

    I really hope it is. This guy claims to be a gender studies professor at Cal State San Marcos and he is speaking at the Oceanside City Council in Northern San Diego County.

    https://youtu.be/ezCvv6cdkOc
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
    What do you mean by "fake"?
    "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
    "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

      Did it really happen? Probably.
      Is he a gender studies professor? No.
      Is he a right wing conspiracy theorist having people (like you) asking if it is "fake"? Bingo.

      "Claiming a life-long interest in "current events, politics and how the world works",[11] Dice is a right-wing, conservative conspiracy theorist[12][4] who has provided the media with his input on a broad array of topics."

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Dice
        I've got plenty on my plate without getting all exercised over gender studies.
        Nice to see that all it took was a trans person actually winning something to spur all the bigots - and progressives - into overdrive.
