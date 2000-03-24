LOTR revisited

With all the tragic and depressing stuff in Ukraine, I think it's time for a lighter thread. There are obvious parallels to the current situation and the Lord of the Ring, let's have a closer look:
Putin is clearly Sauron, corrupted by the one ring of power, sitting in Barad-dûr, which for some reason is now called the Kremlin and has red walls.
Kremlin speaker Peskov is obvsly Sauron's mouth. I mean, unless foreign min Lavrov is actually Sauron's mouth.
Though I think it's more likely that Lavrov is part of the nine, which is Russia's security council and actually more than nine (numbers are just a figure of speech, after all).
Reportedly Ukrainian soldiers call Russian soldiers sometimes orcs, which is not a really nice thing, but somewhat understandable, given that they're invading Ukraine and due to the fact that PutinSauron also controls an army of trolls.
In that settings it follows that Trump is no other than Saruman. Just look how Saruman lived in a tower. And who else has towers? Trump, there you have it.
Equally it's absolutely certain that Biden is Gandalf. He was VP only earlier, so basically the Grey. Now he has been sent back as Biden the White to lead the forces of light vs. all evil. Just look at his hair if you're in doubt.
