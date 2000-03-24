Do you wear them? I mean for improving eyesight, not just as sunglasses.
Well, I do, for years now. Overall I'm fine with them, but what is mostly annoying to me is:
You clean them for clear view, and in no time there's something on them again. So you clear them again ...and again...etc. Imagine how much time of yer life is wasted for cleaning glasses
Should invent self-cleaning thingies
On a serious note - anyone here got laser-surgery on the eyes to get rid of them glasses and wants to share his XP? Cool?
I've been thinking about doing it in the last 1-2 yrs, but so far didn't. I blame covid
