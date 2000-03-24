Announcement

    Do you wear them? I mean for improving eyesight, not just as sunglasses.

    Well, I do, for years now. Overall I'm fine with them, but what is mostly annoying to me is:

    You clean them for clear view, and in no time there's something on them again. So you clear them again ...and again...etc. Imagine how much time of yer life is wasted for cleaning glasses

    Should invent self-cleaning thingies



    On a serious note - anyone here got laser-surgery on the eyes to get rid of them glasses and wants to share his XP? Cool?

    I've been thinking about doing it in the last 1-2 yrs, but so far didn't. I blame covid
    I'm wearing 'computer glasses' - the focal distance is around 2-10'. They won't stay clean, like you say, and just to pile on, the lenses fall out a lot, especially when I clean them.
      Hehe, didn't have that. But I remember a girl in school who had glasses with lenses falling out a lot. That was always entertaining for the rest of us juvenile bunch
        Unfortunately, I need cataract surgery. On the other hand, in the process of replacing my lenses, they will be correcting my vision so there is the possibility I will no longer need glasses.
