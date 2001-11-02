Announcement

Empire of Lies and brainless zombies

  • #1

    Empire of Lies and brainless zombies

    OK, here we go!

    I will not start since the lies of the times of American-Spanish war, when USA have blew-up its cruiser USS Maine and killed its 266 sailors to start the war of aggression against Spain or alike the Gulf of Tonkin incident where the "Vietnam's fishermen have attacked US Navy" for no reason, just to give them a casus belly to kill three millions of Vietnamese and to poison the land with chemical weapons, which still takes tens of thousands lives every year due to pollution and make thousands of babies born disabled.

    I’ll start with the modern history of the bloody butchers and the brainwashed imbecile zombies.

    In 1991 the US ambassador in Iraq get the Saddam a green light to invade Kuwait.

    Some days after this 15 years old girl faced the US Congress and told her heartbreaking story about Iraqis soldiers throwing out babies from the incubators to the cold floor in Kuwait hospitals to watch them die.


    That was really heartbreaking!!!

    You were outraged!

    You have invaded the country and killed hundreds of thousands, including tens of thousands of civilians and thousands of children.

    Then, out of a sudden in 1992 it was revealed that this Oscar-winning Arab princess was a daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the US and everything that she said was a LIE!
    That was just a spectacle to start the war!
    But you didn’t give a damn!

    In 1999 your media have created an alike hype about the genocide of Albanians in Serbia. Before the actual aggression against Serbia there were over one thousand articles in the American papers about the “Serbian genocide” with a few months. The NYT alone have posted over 80 propaganda stories within two months before the attack on Serbia.

    You were outraged!

    You have bombarded the country for 78 days, killing thousands of civilians and about 400 children among them and bombing an European country to the stone age.

    Then, out of a sudden the excavations of the supposed “Serbian genocide” victims have shown a ZERO proof of American claims.

    They were LYING!

    But you didn’t give a damn, because stupid brainless zombies never learn!

    In 2001 the G.W. Bush has convinced his fellow Americans that Afghanistan is responsible for the tragedy of 911, despite the fact that the suicide pilots, who attacked the Twin towers were Saudi Arabian citizens, there was no single Afghani among them, but since Saudi Arabia is your bellowed ally of the Middle East, you have attacked Afghanistan.

    You were outraged!

    And you have killed HUNDREDS of thousands of people, including TENS of THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN!

    Then you run with tails between your legs, never begging for forgiveness for what you have done there!

    In 2003 your Empire of lies has claimed that Iraq is also responsible for 911 and threatens USA with weapons of mass-destruction. Your secretary of state was shaking a tube with a white substance in the UN Security Council to prove that:
    You were outraged!

    And were creaming your pants as never before!

    Soon you have invaded Iraq, killed nearly a million of people there, including nearly a hundred thousand children!

    You were leveling their cities to the ground and call it a “collateral damage”!

    And still you are so sure, that you are doing a right thing!

    You have hanged Saddam, but then out of a sudden – he had nothing to do with 911 and there no weapons of mass destructions ever been found in Iraq.

    They have lied to you once again, but the brainless zombies never learn!

    Same has happened in Libya and Syria, when your hired “white helmets” were shooting BS fake videos about “Chemical weapons” for you at day, while serving at ISIS at night.

    You were outrageous and hyped all the way, all the times!


    Because you are so dumb and never learn!


    Now you have thrown the amount of bullsh!t on Russia you have never threw on anyone else!

    And you are as usual so outraged!

    And so hyped!


    Because you are just a brainless zombies and never learn!

    You don’t learn a thing, bloody butchers!

    But, this time there is a difference – we are not Vietnam, nor Iraq or Serbia, we will just INCINERATE YOU, if you don’t start learning pretty soon!


    p.s. You are so brainless, really! And never ever learn, idiots!
    Last edited by Serb; March 11, 2022, 18:11.
  • #2
    You know Serb...you just don't get it. USA is always right and Russia is always wrong. How long will it take you to learn?

    Oh...and if you have the balls to REALLY teach us a lesson...why don't you try and start with Latvia...see how that works out for you.
    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

    • #3
      Russian whataboutism to start the weekend?

      Welcome back Serb.
      "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
      "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

      • #4
        Originally posted by PLATO View Post
        You know Serb...you just don't get it. USA is always right and Russia is always wrong. How long will it take you to learn?

        Oh...and if you have the balls to REALLY teach us a lesson...why don't you try and start with Latvia...see how that works out for you.
        We are teaching you a lesson right now. And you can keep Latvia among your lackeys for all you care!

        • #5
          Originally posted by Wezil View Post

          Welcome back Serb.
          Oh yes! I forgot this. Long time no see Serb. Hope you had a nice work week.
          "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

          • #6
            Originally posted by Wezil View Post
            Russian whataboutism to start the weekend?

            Welcome back Serb.
            Care to say something about the topic?

          • #7
            Originally posted by PLATO View Post

            Oh yes! I forgot this. Long time no see Serb. Hope you had a nice work week.
            I'm glad to see you too, actually! It's been a long time.
            • #8
              Originally posted by Serb View Post

              We are teaching you a lesson right now. And you can keep Latvia among your lackeys for all you care!
              Yes...excellent proving ground for Javelin missles and other weapons on real world targets. Just wish they were a bit more challenging to hit. Hard to miss a bunch of bumper to bumper tanks stalled on a highway. Sigh....Maybe the Chinese......
              "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

              • #9
                My work week actually was just a three days long, because you Capitalist pigs don't celebrate the March 8 - the international women day and it my country it is still a holiday.

                • #10
                  Originally posted by Serb View Post

                  I'm glad to see you too, actually! It's been a long time.
                  I hate to admit it but Kid was just to much to take. He was an idiot. You have a brain but are just misguided. LOL
                  "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                  • #11
                    Originally posted by Serb View Post
                    My work week actually was just a three days long, because you Capitalist pigs don't celebrate the March 8 - the international women day and it my country it is still a holiday.
                    If all of your ladies look like the ones we see on the internet, then I would celebrate that for sure!
                    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                    • #12
                      Originally posted by PLATO View Post

                      Yes...excellent proving ground for Javelin missles and other weapons on real world targets. Just wish they were a bit more challenging to hit. Hard to miss a bunch of bumper to bumper tanks stalled on a highway. Sigh....Maybe the Chinese......
                      Try us.
                      We won't be so gentle to you as we are to Ukranians.
                      Yor Javelin makes a trophy, nothing more.

                      • #13
                        Originally posted by Serb View Post

                        Care to say something about the topic?
                        Nah, whataboutism is a Russian party game. I find it boring.

                        I'm more than happy to troll you though.
                        "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                        "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                        • #14
                          Try you? Oh no...Mericans are peace loving folks...as long as the rest of the world stays in line.

                          You have figured out that Ukraine is an excellent proving ground for evil western weapons while only Kievan Rus decendants die, right? Bleed the Russians and their brothers while we seize all the luxury yachts and steal your cash.

                          You guys are so gullable.
                          "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                          • #15
                            Originally posted by Wezil View Post

                            Nah, whataboutism is a Russian party game. I find it boring.

                            I'm more than happy to troll you though.
                            Sarcasm works for awhile I find...then...well...blah
                            "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

