Why Not Just Kill Putin?

  #1

    Why Not Just Kill Putin?

    Afraid of retaliation that you'll be killed back?
    Take one for the team.
    OR, put a missle into his front door. It worked in Libya.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
  #2
    Who will put a missile into his front door?

    Also, Libya didn't have nukes
    Indifference is Bliss

    #3
      Because it's a bad idea, Sloww? There would be mutiple steep prices.
      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

      God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

      #4
        Not a bad idea at all.
        Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
        "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
        He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

        #5
          If things go badly enough for russia and he tries to use nukes in ukraine, he might end up committing suicide by shooting himself in the back 17 times and jumping out a window.
          I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
          Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
          Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
          #6
            Why Not Just Kill Putin?
            Elitism
