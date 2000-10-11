Announcement

God and Justice is with the Ukranian Heroes

    Next to a paranoid bloodthirsty dikctator those people are giving it all.

    Russia should be held accpountable for crimes against humanity.

    For those who don't know Greece has a diaspora of 100.000 people in ukraine.

    They are appaled that the dictator has compared ukraine with nazis. APPAULED.

    They are all partizans with the ukranians.

    And of course they have been bombarded and killed.


    HEY RUSSIAN WARSHIP

    GO FRECKYOURSELF


    bring russia to its knees. Starve it

    Greece sending 2 c130 filled with military equipment on their way now to kiev
    Everything goes, everything comes back; eternally rolls the wheel of being. Everything dies, everything blossoms again; eternally runs the year of being. Everything breaks, everything is joined anew; eternally the same House of Being is built. Everything parts, everything greets every other thing again; eternally the ring of being remains faithful to itself.

