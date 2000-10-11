Weighing in

Announcement

    I would like to say some things.

    THis is not like crimea. Serb's heart is pure and I know he will disagree with what I say but:


    evidence is piling up and I'm hearing from people that I trust.

    I cannot be with russia in this. I am with ukraine.

    The blood of the heros of the defense of ukraine will water the everlasting tree of freedom.

    It is true. It was always true for all nations.

    freck nazis? of course! but ukraine is not nazis.

    also everyone know I mean everyone is convinced putin is nuts. This will not go away like that.

    I weep for russia as much as ukraine (the people) because this is insane and will not go unpunished.


    this feels like traditional war in europe.

    I'm very sorry this is happening but ukranians have realized that noone is going to fight for them and are in fact fighting.
    What is happening is grotesque.

    Should ukraine be like finland? who knows.

    Putin will not stop here now it is crystal clear. this will go to finland, to esthonia to other places.

    Putin and russia has lost einterely the goodwill of the global community. Yes china is with it.

    it is shameful that financial interests are preventing countries like germany and italy, the prototype fascists (in history) to impose more sanctions.


    Ukrainians are fighting nail and tooth.


    the russian victims are 2800 and will be burried somehwere far away with their mothers not being able to cry for them because russian KGB will have a word with them


    everry ukranian falling down is treated like a hero.

    the ukranian people are fighting for their freedom, something that no freedom loving person should ignore or stay on the fences.

    I'm sorry if I have bittered some people but that is the truth

    I'm also disgusted by people of the left here that are trying to find excuses for putin. for me, they are fascists
    I didn't bother myself after reading these two lines:
    I would like to say some things.

    THis is not like crimea. Serb's heart is pure and I know he will disagree with what I say but:
    You are a funny guy, Paik!
    First you demand Russia to intervenue to save Armenia run by Americans, then you complain when Russia intervenues to save Russians at Donbass, who have been systematically killed by Ukranian Nazis for an 8 years, after all peaceful options suggested by Russia have been denied by Ukraine.

    What are you, bro?

    What have you become?

    and
    : pity:

      Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post

      everry ukranian falling down is treated like a hero.
      Right like these ones:


      What a braindead you have became, Paik!

      They've got even YOU!!!

      :facepalm:

        OK!



        There is no hope then.


        Damn!!!


        There is only one cure left for this World infested with lies.

        You left us no choice!

          Brainf*ckingdead!!!

          ((

            You are not the Paiktis I once knew.
            You have become something different - the one of THEM!

              God is your judge!

                The only thing is I can't understand is how exactly they've bought you?

                The Holy Orthodox Union, my ass

