Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Why Greece should be British

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Why Greece should be British

    The British administered the Ionian Islands and then gave them to Greece.
    This was a terrible mistake as Greece should have been given to Britain.
    Discuss.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X