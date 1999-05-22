Microtransactions in online games

I hear that many online games include "microtransactions" that allow you to buy in game items using real world money. For example you may be able to buy an enchanted sword for US$20 and use that sword in the game and have an advantage over people who spend nothing.
I have never played online so this is very much terra incognita for me. How do you feel about these microtransactions in games?
How do they effect gameplay?
How do they entice you to spend your hard earnt money?
