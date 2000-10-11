Announcement

paiktis healthy cuisine (mediterranean)

    paiktis healthy cuisine (mediterranean)

    get a bag of green peas (if you find fresh even better)

    get spring onions, carrots, patatoes

    chop onions. chop in small pieces carrots, patatoes

    one glass of wine of extra virgin olive oil (you will have the sh!t one unless it's greek)
    high fire for the pot

    throw in chopped onions, carrots, green pea (if frozen)

    steer around for 3 mimutes.


    grate 2 big fresh plump tomatoes.

    throw the tomato juice in the pot.,

    throw in patatoes

    add small bag of tomatoe paste

    salt pepper dried chili pepper flakes

    40 minutes in medium fire

    heaven
    and add chopped fresh dill (in the pot while cooking)

