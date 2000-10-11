paiktis healthy cuisine (mediterranean)

get a bag of green peas (if you find fresh even better)
get spring onions, carrots, patatoes
chop onions. chop in small pieces carrots, patatoes
one glass of wine of extra virgin olive oil (you will have the sh!t one unless it's greek)
high fire for the pot
throw in chopped onions, carrots, green pea (if frozen)
steer around for 3 mimutes.
grate 2 big fresh plump tomatoes.
throw the tomato juice in the pot.,
throw in patatoes
add small bag of tomatoe paste
salt pepper dried chili pepper flakes
40 minutes in medium fire
heaven
get spring onions, carrots, patatoes
chop onions. chop in small pieces carrots, patatoes
one glass of wine of extra virgin olive oil (you will have the sh!t one unless it's greek)
high fire for the pot
throw in chopped onions, carrots, green pea (if frozen)
steer around for 3 mimutes.
grate 2 big fresh plump tomatoes.
throw the tomato juice in the pot.,
throw in patatoes
add small bag of tomatoe paste
salt pepper dried chili pepper flakes
40 minutes in medium fire
heaven
Comment