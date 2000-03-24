Happy Birthday Mike Pence

Sorry for being one day late.
I've never been (and probably never will be) your biggest fan politics-wise, but you did your job/the right thing when it was needed, in spite of the lynchmob outside demanding you being hanged for doing your job/the right thing. That's something I can respect.
Every year since then is a gift, so I think it's fair to label Jan 6 your inofficial birthday.
Have fun, and maybe we can dig out the good old times from time to time, y'know, with people proudly putting flies on their heads in remembrance...
Cheers, Mike
