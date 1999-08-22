Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

A small glimpse into the future

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    A small glimpse into the future

    January 6th 2241

    As tradition prescribes, a number of regular citizens are invited into the Capitol, as the Joint session of Congress is convened to count electoral votes.

    Following this time honored tradition, these regular citizens are wearing costumes and are happily chanting "Stop the Steal."

    No one can quite remember how the tradition began, but everyone agrees that it is a fun celebration of a strong and stable American democracy
    Im not sure what Baruk Khazad is , but if they speak Judeo-Dwarvish, that would be "blessed are the dwarves" - lord of the mark
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X