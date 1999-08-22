A small glimpse into the future

January 6th 2241
As tradition prescribes, a number of regular citizens are invited into the Capitol, as the Joint session of Congress is convened to count electoral votes.
Following this time honored tradition, these regular citizens are wearing costumes and are happily chanting "Stop the Steal."
No one can quite remember how the tradition began, but everyone agrees that it is a fun celebration of a strong and stable American democracy
