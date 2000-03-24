Will Covid end before Omega?

I think in hindsight it was a wise move to use Greek letters for Covid variants, because it means that with Omicron, we are already through more than 50% of all possible variants!
Of course there is still the possibility of a zombie variant hiding in the remaining letters of that Greek Alphabet but I'm confident that boosters and mask-wearing will deal with the prob. I mean, zombies are pretty stupid, so they probably wouldn't even detect you if you wear a mask and stand still.
just sayin'
