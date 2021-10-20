Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

So we are using opertaion IVY now!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    So we are using opertaion IVY now!

    I always explain to my friends why I did nuke them in the same way Elon Musk came with an interesting but controversial idea. At Late Show of the CBS television and radio company, the idea proposed making Mars fit for life and subsequent colonization with the help of thermonuclear weapons. On the air of the program, Musk reflected on space travel and ways to colonize Mars. What do you think about it? According to the CEO of SpaceX, colonists on the red planet will have to live in transparent houses until their atmosphere becomes suitable for human habitation. Raising the temperature in the atmosphere of Mars is possible by the nuclear bombardment of the poles, and increasing the concentration of greenhouse gases is a slow way.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    The idea of colonising Mars seems idiotic, because Mars make Antarctica look like a paradise by comparison.

    We do not know the effect permanently living in a low gravity environment will have on health or on the development of a foetus and that is just the start of the potential problems on Mars. Not to mention the problems of generating energy and producing food,

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X