I was thinking about principles. How some people have them and some don't.
And some are eclectic about them, they use them untill it no longer fits their benefit so then they abandon them for a while.
Also the christian notion of virtue claims, I think, that you are not without error or sin but that you strive to get rid of it. That doesn't mean that you abandon principles (or you sin) when convinient to you while being fully conscious that you're doing it and ok with you doing it. Christian thing would be to abandon your principles, unknowingly and then when realizing you've done, it feel shocked and repent and of course vow not to fall in tha trap.
Some may take a more utilitarian approach and say: I have no principles but does that give me what I want? If that is so, then freck principles. Those people must be epicurian w@ankers of some sort. Empty godless shells that only seek pleasure. Good for manure.
So let's say you have in your hands an epicurian w@nker that has escaped his manure fate, for now. He violates every principle and gets what he wants. Untill he doesn't. What has he to fall behind on then? Absolutely nothing but the chaoic emptyness he has sawn.
Now let's take a person that operates on principles. He tries to at least. Nitzche said for a why you can withstand any how and hence you forfeit the un christian ancient greek epicurian hedonism. *Who knew that the one who claimed god was dead was actually his biggest fan).
