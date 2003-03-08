He was a great guy. ****in' ladder.
I still miss Loin
I still miss Loin
1 like
User Title
22 Oct 2004
2670
He had the best avatar ever.....I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
