Neo took the Red Pill

Which is why probably nobody had Covid in the Matrix:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/20...ths-maker-says
I also read there will be a Matrix IV now. I found II/III silly already...dunno what the Plot is with IV, but I guess it's about John Wick err 'dealing' with everyone who does not take the right pill
That being said, a simple anti-covid drug seems to be a good thing, if those early results are confirmed...
The first pill to treat coronavirus could be available within months after it was found to cut hospitalisations and deaths by half.
If approved, the antiviral drug would be the first simple pill shown to be effective against Covid-19 and would mark a major advance in the fight against the pandemic. Other drugs such as dexamethasone are already saving the lives of the sickest patients in hospital but need to be given as injections or IV infusions.
The latest drug, made by Merck, known as MSD outside the US, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be the first that could be taken by at-risk patients at home. Merck said it would apply for emergency use authorisation for the drug in the US within the next two weeks and seek the green light for use in several other countries.
Experts anticipate that if further data supports the initial clinical trial results, the pills could be approved for treating high-risk patients within weeks of an application being made.
