  #1

    Facemasks

    Looks like Batman has understood mask-wearing:

    Click image for larger version Name: EdmiEwiVoAAfdRW.jpg Views: 5 Size: 55.9 KB ID: 9424724

    However, careful Bat-research reveals that he's wearing it all wrong! The mouth is not covered, and his nose not fully either. Mask-wise his counterpart clearly has an edge:

    Click image for larger version Name: latest?cb=20120511112335.jpg Views: 5 Size: 81.7 KB ID: 9424725

    Both of them get completely outdone by Ironman though, who managed to successfully combine full body-protection, facemask, and a tinfoil hat
    Tags: None
