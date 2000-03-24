Looks like Batman has understood mask-wearing:
However, careful Bat-research reveals that he's wearing it all wrong! The mouth is not covered, and his nose not fully either. Mask-wise his counterpart clearly has an edge:
Both of them get completely outdone by Ironman though, who managed to successfully combine full body-protection, facemask, and a tinfoil hat
