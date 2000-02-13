Rap Video Battle: ZEE vs AAHZ

For no reason other than I am sick of my awesome videos getting swallowed up in the Music Thrade, and I have not made a Thrade of my own in literally years, here you go. I know that almost nobody here likes rap except maybe Paiktis and some of the newer posters, but I am a connoisseur of the genre, and I believe it has deeper meanings if you listen close.
So AAHZ is something I cannot shake, a part of me that represents the Ego. We all have a bit of AAHZ in us, in a way, but I wore it like a badge. I have now embraced the nihilistic and darker side of life as the years went on (and treatment) and so here I am. So with no glitz, glamour, or my traditional BOLD LETTER PHRASE before each song, just the personna and the video. I'll let the songs dictate the battle. Also please don't post videos of your own here, this is an artform being created not intended to 'show off my skillz.'
I will also not dump hundreds of songs here. I feel like Comrade Tassider.
We will start with an "Interlude" to showcase the mindset of the two participants. ZEE will go first.
