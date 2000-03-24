I have to admit I'm rather impressed by modern socks technology. Here's the thing:
I sometimes have the prob that news shoes start to rub on the heel on a longer walk. It usually goes away after you use them for 1-2 weeks, but until then it can be teh pain.
There's varous thing you can do to deal with this, but just recently I bought specific "runner" socks designed for long running/walking for the 1st time. I didn't expect much (hey it's just socks, what difference can there be) but they are really way more comfortable than ordinary socks, and stopped the rubbing effectively.
Socks
