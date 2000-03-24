Elections, Shmelections

They ask me to vote this September, but neither Trump nor Biden are on the ballot. Unbelievable!
Even Merkel isn't, she will not run anymore. But maybe she plans to return a few months later, hehe.
However, with or without her doesn't matter to me, since in recent yrs I've always been struggling to make a decision. In the end it always came down to "who's least annoying" for me.
Just sayin'/cents.
