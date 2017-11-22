Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Board games this pandemic

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Board games this pandemic

    "The runaway success of Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" has spawned an explosion in the popularity of chess across the country.

    And yet for millions of people in the United States who are largely isolated because of COVID-19, this is not news, as board games have been a constant lifeline in the months since the start of the pandemic.

    Beyond the stalwart Monopoly and Scrabble board game options, modern players are turning to more contemporary classics like Catan, Ticket to Ride and the rather appropriately themed Pandemic. These new games are often heavily themed and complex, and can take hours to play."

    So how about you guys? Aside from playing Civ, were you greatly influenced by "The Queen's Gambit" to playing chess or any board games, or you've been playing with it since ages ago? And did it help you go through this pandemic as flat as a pancake?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I had intended to get back into board gaming but haven't due to the pandemic.

    I have played Dominion, Chess, Ticket to Ride, Dominoes and a couple other games with my daughter and Chess (outdoors) with some neighbors.

    JM
    Jon Miller-
    I AM.CANADIAN
    GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X