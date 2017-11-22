Board games this pandemic

"The runaway success of Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" has spawned an explosion in the popularity of chess across the country.
And yet for millions of people in the United States who are largely isolated because of COVID-19, this is not news, as board games have been a constant lifeline in the months since the start of the pandemic.
Beyond the stalwart Monopoly and Scrabble board game options, modern players are turning to more contemporary classics like Catan, Ticket to Ride and the rather appropriately themed Pandemic. These new games are often heavily themed and complex, and can take hours to play."
So how about you guys? Aside from playing Civ, were you greatly influenced by "The Queen's Gambit" to playing chess or any board games, or you've been playing with it since ages ago? And did it help you go through this pandemic as flat as a pancake?
