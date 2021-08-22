Outdoor Pizza Ovens

I have been spending a huge amount of time, effort, & money on this project. Is it worth it? Is an outdoor pizza oven really that superior to what I can do in my kitchen? My progress so far: Excavated a hole in the side of a hill to channel wind. Laid down steel mesh & concrete. Built up a big foundation with cinderblocks. Then, I made a cathedral shaped structure with firebricks and fire-cement. Then t rained and it fell in. Started again, this time with chicken-wire and regular cement outside. Fell in. Started again, this time massively reinforced with more metal and three layers of cement. Problem: The door is shaped something like a playing card spade, and I dont feel confident to cut metal. Jerry-rigged a door by using thick plastic, coating it with layers of fire cement, putting handles. It melted. STILL cannot get the damn thing to bake evenly. Takes 2 hours and frequent rotating to make one pizza. Pretty good flavour-wise though.
