CryptoMiners --- evil?

Because their energy usage isn't exactly great for the environment... dunno how it compares to other fields tho
However, they certainly seem to be driving hardware prices for GFX cards. From what I hear this kind of overkill-use is at least partly responsible for worsening the chip crisis already in place due to other reasons...
I rarely see new gfx card models being sold as standalone products these days, mostly with new computers only.
Fortunately my current model is ok still. But I want to upgrade at some pt.
just sayin'/cents
However, they certainly seem to be driving hardware prices for GFX cards. From what I hear this kind of overkill-use is at least partly responsible for worsening the chip crisis already in place due to other reasons...
I rarely see new gfx card models being sold as standalone products these days, mostly with new computers only.
Fortunately my current model is ok still. But I want to upgrade at some pt.
just sayin'/cents