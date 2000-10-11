Announcement

Rome is home

    Rome is home

    england was never home and it got defeated inside their own home.

    **** you england


  • #2
    cheers

    • #3
      Italy is (once again) copying Greece.
      They won the euro final and the eurovision on the same year,


      But IIRC we also did another thing too that year....
      oh yeah. the olympics

      • #4
        the english were so stupid they kept saying the cup is returning home whereas they had never even won the euro. Never.

        They must be a very stupid peoples.

        best friends of americans.

        • #5
          BTW the extend of copying rivals sculpture.
          we also won inside the home of the rival

          Forza Italia

          • #6
            I suppose the only thing the english have going is the protestand work ethic: stealing everything that isn't bolted to the floor

            thankfully the euro cup was. On sacred italian soil. Propably smelled nice too

            • #7
              For anyone wondering I'm completely sober btw

              It still is fun

              • #8
                And I was also heroic. I killed a cockroach.

                Anyway tata



                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVH5dn1cxAQ

                • #9
                  England actually fulfilled their role in that song, again:

                  Everyone seems to know the score
                  They've seen it all before
                  They just know
                  They're so sure
                  That England's gonna throw it away
                  Gonna blow it away
                  But I know they can play
                  'Cause I remember
                  Three Lions on a shirt
                  Jules Rimet still gleaming
                  Thirty years of hurt
                  Never stopped me dreaming

                  So many jokes, so many sneers
                  But all those oh-so-nears
                  Wear you down
                  Through the years
                  One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

                  • #10
                    Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                    For anyone wondering I'm completely sober btw

                    It still is fun
                    Really.
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    God Bless America

