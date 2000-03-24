Announcement

    Billionaires in Space

    UK businessman Sir Richard Branson is about to realise a lifetime's ambition by flying to the edge of space.

    He'll ride his Virgin Galactic rocket plane on Sunday to an altitude where the sky turns black and the Earth's horizon curves away into the distance.

    The entrepreneur says he wants to evaluate the experience before allowing paying customers aboard next year.

    The vehicle will set off for the 1.5-hour mission above New Mexico at about 08:30 local US time (15:30 BST).

    Virgin Galactic will be providing an online stream of the event.

    (...)

    The only other near-market sub-orbital system belongs to Amazon.com founder, Jeff Bezos. He has a rocket and capsule he calls New Shepard, and he will fly on its inaugural crewed flight on 20 July.

    (...)
    https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57790040

    Aka Branson and Bezos in orbit. Bad idea I'd say!

    I have seen enough Alien movies and Expanse episodes to know how it's going to end when superrich guys have much of a say in space exploration

    Weyland Corp and Jules-Pierre Mao, never forget
    Roberts Space Industries here wr come!
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

