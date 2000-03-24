Will they evar get power energy/supply right in Star Trek??? (rant)

Here's an outrrageous chronology about the use of auxiliary power in Star Trek:
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Auxiliary_power
So, where's the prob, you may ask?
Well, the list reveals a glaring mistake in the construction of all Starfleet ships: main power is very prone to failure in criticial situations, yet none of those oh-so-smart Starfleet engineers has provided a solution to this problem so far!
If you ask me, those responsible should be fired immediately, since it's plain obvious what to do: if they rely on auxiliary power regularly, and often to save everyone's asses, it seems both much simpler and more safe to use aux power as main power and vice versa!
I mean, just read the list how often there's a main power failure, and then try to remember how often aux power failed! Yeah, you can't. See?!
