Frying pan wants to violate my right to keep birds in the kitchen (rant)

Seriously, what's wrong with pan technology these days?
Every pan advertizes that it's teh best, super durable and heat-resistant, and easily cleanable in the dishwasher.
Once you read the fine print, it's usually "don't heat it up too much, too fast", "don't use sharp, metal things - fork, knife, whatever - in your new pan". And oh, you can put it into a dishwasher, and it doesn't explode, great. However, it's not recommended as it harms the (supposedly superhard) pan's surface over time
Yesterday I did further pan research and found one example that says the steam/smoke from frying could harm animals nearby, detailling specifically to not keep birds in the kitchen!
