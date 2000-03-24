Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Frying pan wants to violate my right to keep birds in the kitchen (rant)

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Frying pan wants to violate my right to keep birds in the kitchen (rant)

    Seriously, what's wrong with pan technology these days?

    Every pan advertizes that it's teh best, super durable and heat-resistant, and easily cleanable in the dishwasher.

    Once you read the fine print, it's usually "don't heat it up too much, too fast", "don't use sharp, metal things - fork, knife, whatever - in your new pan". And oh, you can put it into a dishwasher, and it doesn't explode, great. However, it's not recommended as it harms the (supposedly superhard) pan's surface over time

    Yesterday I did further pan research and found one example that says the steam/smoke from frying could harm animals nearby, detailling specifically to not keep birds in the kitchen!







    Blah
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Teflon-lined pans are all crappy **** that should be all dumped on top of DuPont's headquarters.
    Indifference is Bliss

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X