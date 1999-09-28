The Cost of COVID

I'm not talking about lockdowns and loss of money in various aspects.
Governments around the world have made vaccines available to all, at no cost to people.
Some refuse it and that's fine. Whether they think that it isn't tested thoroughly, suspected implants or that Bill Gates is a lizard, that's fine.
This is the question.
If a person comes down with COVID and goes to the hospital, who pays the bill?
I'm talking about people who refused the vaccine of their own choice and can't provide documentation from their doctor that for some reason, they had been advised to decline.
Now what?
My personal perspective is that they shouldn't be admitted and treated at s County Hospital at no cost to them. I pay taxes that keep Parkland in Dallas running. I have no interest in paying for someone that declined a free vaccine.
If they're treated, they should be billed.
Wait, it gets deeper.
What about people with health insurance that declined? Should the insurance company be responsible for paying?
