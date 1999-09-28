Concert Memories and Lack of Same

Concerts. Popular belief seemed to be that one at least smoked at them. In retrospect, I disagree.
I know that I went to see Savoy Brown, but have no actual memory.
I know that I went and saw Edgar Winter, but all that I remember is Edgar saying, "People keep asking me, where's your brother? Johnny, come out here". That's it. All that I remember.
Tonight, it got worse. I saw Bob Dylan and have zip memory of it.
I'm sure that I must have had an enjoyable time, wouldn't you think?
Please tell me that I'm not alone.
OTOH, I saw ELO alone and straight as straw. It was like a mental orgasm. Maybe the best show I ever saw. Well, 2nd best. I did see and remember seeing Eric Clapton, as my final hurrah.
