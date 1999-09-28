Announcement

Concert Memories and Lack of Same

    Concert Memories and Lack of Same

    Concerts. Popular belief seemed to be that one at least smoked at them. In retrospect, I disagree.
    I know that I went to see Savoy Brown, but have no actual memory.
    I know that I went and saw Edgar Winter, but all that I remember is Edgar saying, "People keep asking me, where's your brother? Johnny, come out here". That's it. All that I remember.
    Tonight, it got worse. I saw Bob Dylan and have zip memory of it.
    I'm sure that I must have had an enjoyable time, wouldn't you think?
    Please tell me that I'm not alone.
    OTOH, I saw ELO alone and straight as straw. It was like a mental orgasm. Maybe the best show I ever saw. Well, 2nd best. I did see and remember seeing Eric Clapton, as my final hurrah.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
    are you sayin the drugs kicked in and thats when your blackouts began?



      I guess it could be viewed that way.
        Isn't the adage, "if you remember the 60s, you weren't really there"?
        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

