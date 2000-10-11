Spontaneous etymological combustion

I was just looking for some scifi to watch and there was a netflix film called oxygen.
The letters of the word started appearing one by one on the screen. But they didn't stop at "n" there was also a final "e". So "oxygene"
And I thought that's not english, ti could be french.
And then I laughed and thought, dear god everything is taken from Greek.
And of course oxygen is just yet another greek word. And I started thinking what it means
oxy means acid
gene means to give birth
So Oxygen is smoething that gives birth to acidity
and it's true it rusts things.
I will now look up the etymology and I think I'm right
The letters of the word started appearing one by one on the screen. But they didn't stop at "n" there was also a final "e". So "oxygene"
And I thought that's not english, ti could be french.
And then I laughed and thought, dear god everything is taken from Greek.
And of course oxygen is just yet another greek word. And I started thinking what it means
oxy means acid
gene means to give birth
So Oxygen is smoething that gives birth to acidity
and it's true it rusts things.
I will now look up the etymology and I think I'm right
Comment