Spontaneous etymological combustion

X
    Spontaneous etymological combustion

    I was just looking for some scifi to watch and there was a netflix film called oxygen.

    The letters of the word started appearing one by one on the screen. But they didn't stop at "n" there was also a final "e". So "oxygene"

    And I thought that's not english, ti could be french.
    And then I laughed and thought, dear god everything is taken from Greek.

    And of course oxygen is just yet another greek word. And I started thinking what it means

    oxy means acid
    gene means to give birth

    So Oxygen is smoething that gives birth to acidity

    and it's true it rusts things.

    I will now look up the etymology and I think I'm right
    I was partially right.
    The etyomology stands but the word itself is not ancient greek but thought up by a french scientist in the 17th century using two existing greek words (acidic and birth).

