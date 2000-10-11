Weird dream

So I found myself vacationing in las vegas that felt like florida because it was a deep ocean desert and it looked like an amusement part with big wheels spinning in the distance. The weather was pleasant but the air was like filled a bit with thin sand. It was pleasant. There were polite fat people around me that my dream identified as american tourists.
The sky was an open blue colour a bit brownish because of the sand. It wasn't difficuly to breath though. There was sand and politeness.
Then I found myself in a bus because I had no car and was leaving Las Vegas but now I was riding through what my dream identified as boston/copenhagen suburs. There were nice, taken care of homes of a brownish colour.
And I didn't know exactly how the buttons worked in order to signal that I want to get off to a station. Apparently I knew where I was going.
Then of all people Giannis Atentoloumpo showed up, sitting next to me and told me "don't worry man, it's easy just press the button right here" and he also gave me isntructions for a good greek restaurant place and a place to get gas for the car
