Just another Thread with Kid acting like an ass and a bigot...

    Just another Thread with Kid acting like an ass and a bigot...

    MSNBC guest says people ‘adultified’ knife-wielding Ma’Khia Bryant because she was ‘a big girl’

    April 23, 2021 | Jon Dougherty

    A Rutgers University associate professor claimed Thursday evening that knife-wielding 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed by a white Columbus, Ohio police officer a second before she stabbed another girl, is being “adultified” by some to justify the officer’s action because she was “a big girl.”

    Brittney Cooper, who teaches “gender” and “Africana studies,” was responding to MSNBC host Joy Reid, who suggested that while many people had compassion for George Floyd, they apparently believe that Bryant “deserved to die.”

    “Look, the arguments for our movement have never been that black people have to be perfect in order for them to deserve dignity, for us to have good policing, for us to be viewed with humanity, for cops to take a breath before they literally get out of the car, guns blazing,” Cooper began.

    “This has never been what the argument for the movement for black lives has been is that you just get to kill black people, particularly when they’re not being perfect,” she went on. “I think about how perfect…the prosecution had to be in order to get the conviction for George Floyd. It had to be impeccable. They had to leave no stone unturned. If that is the standard, then no black person can truly be safe if we cannot be having a bad day, if we cannot defend ourselves if we think we’re gonna get jumped, if we call the cops and they show up and can’t tell who the victim is, who the perpetrators are.”

    According to Columbus police, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. om Tuesday when dispatchers received a pair of 911 calls regarding an attempted stabbing.

    In the first call, a female can be heard providing the dispatcher with an address, saying that there were people “over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma,” with screaming being heard in the background.

    “We need a police officer over here now,” the person is heard saying. “We need a crisis officer over here now.”

    In a second phone call, a dispatcher said that officers were en route.

    Video from the body cam of Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon, a member of the Ohio Air National Guard assigned to a security force who is reportedly also a trained marksman, shows he literally had seconds to assess the situation after arriving. Footage taken by a neighbor’s security camera confirms that.

    “He only had seconds to respond from my point of view,” neighbor and Air Force veteran Donavon Brinson said after the incident. “Watching this, unfortunately, the whole scenario put [the officer] in a bad spot.”

    “They were calling each other the B-word, so I figured it was just a girl fight,” he told the Columbia Dispatch. “It was violent and all just happened so fast.”

    Another neighbor, Ira Graham III, agreed.

    “I believe in truth and facts. Video doesn’t lie. She was in full attack mode,” he told the paper.

    Cooper, however, disagreed, saying that police need to be able to distinguish between real threats and “everyday community conflict.”
    MSNBC guest says people 'adultified' knife-wielding Ma’Khia Bryant because she was 'a big girl' (bizpacreview.com)

    Pretty bad to shoot people because they are an adult.
    Today, 12:36.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
  • #2
    I don't know if you're being satirical in your observation or not. If someone stabs you, that can ruin your day, be they 16 or a fossil like, well, Ming.
    I also have no compassion for George Floyd.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

    • #3
      The officer did the right thing and saved that black woman's life who was literally a second away from getting stabbed. The whole situation sounds screwed up. All three women were foster sisters, it was the 16 year oldest birthday, the foster mother was at work and asked the two older foster daughters to make sure the youngest made her bed and cleaned her room before company came over for the birthday party. The 16 year d then went ape**** and tried to stab her foster sisters. The dead would be murderer also had he noncastodial biological father there for the birthday party and you can see that multiple felon drug addict field goal kicking one of the foster sisters in the head in the video.
      Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

      • #4
        Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
        I don't know if you're being satirical in your observation or not. If someone stabs you, that can ruin your day, be they 16 or a fossil like, well, Ming.
        I also have no compassion for George Floyd.
        What did Floyd do (or not do) in your opinion, to make these cases equatable?
        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

        • #5
          I ask as Floyd had no weapon, did not behave aggressively and was cuffed. Vis a vis a knife wielder with imminent threat to life.
          One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

          • #6
            Originally posted by Dauphin View Post

            What did Floyd do (or not do) in your opinion, to make these cases equatable?
            According to the expert, he is not a "big girl" so people properly view him as not an adult.
            I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
            - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

            • #7
              BLM is hardly getting any money at all because these white people view her as an adult and hold their money. Whiteness.,
              I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
              - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

              • #8
                Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons. We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers. Y’all need help. I mean that sincerely.
                Bree Newsom (BLM)

                Guns too I guess. I'm not black though.
                I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
                - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

                • #9
                  The problem is that some white people think that it's okay to shoot black people period.
                  I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
                  Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
                  Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

                  • Berzerker
                    #9.1
                    Berzerker commented
                    Yesterday, 20:11
                    we should ask the girl (22 actually) who was nearly stabbed if shooting her attacker was okay, she's black
                • #10
                  Sure, but especially big girls.
                  I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
                  - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

                  • #11
                    What does that mean, anyway?
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    God Bless America

                    • #12
                      Ummmm.... not fat.,
                      I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
                      - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

                      • #13
                        Probably fat.
                        AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                        JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                        God Bless America

                        • #14
                          They are big boned.
                          I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
                          - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

                          • #15
                            Stupid white people think big bones make you an adult and so it's ok to shoot people with big bones.
                            April 23, 2021, 18:09.
                            I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
                            - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

