  • #1

    The good things

    This thread is for discussion about the good things.
    plz continue
    Born in the U. S. A. = sin (h*e) / Flogging in
  • #2
    Me
    Indifference is Bliss

    • #3
      The best The Thing was John Carpenter's version from 1982.
      • #4
        Obviously the Thing.
        • #5
          Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder.

          https://apnews.com/article/derek-cha...79240dc16924dc
          "

          • #6
            Him winning his appeal will be even better.
            • #7
              Originally posted by Dinner View Post
              Him winning his appeal will be even better.
              Oh, you're pro-murder now?
              "

              • #8
                Nope. Just pro-fair trial.
                • #9
                  Volkswagen Thing
                  • #10
                    Originally posted by Dinner View Post
                    Nope. Just pro-fair trial.
                    The only people saying the trial was unfair are white nationalists.
                    "
                    • 1 like

                    • #11
                      Only a stupid clueless idiot, and I mean that, would say something as retarded as that. Seriously.
                      • EPW
                        #11.1
                        EPW commented
                        Today, 05:13
                        Editing a comment
                        You're a racist piece of ****. You're ****ing glad the cops murdered him.
                      • dannubis
                        #11.2
                        dannubis commented
                        Today, 07:00
                        Editing a comment
                        From the moment I heard the news I knew you and kiddy would say something like that... EPW is correct.
                        Last edited by dannubis; Today, 07:17.
                    • #12
                      Yeah, the 9-minutes long video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck did make it rather unfair.
                      "
                      • 1 like

